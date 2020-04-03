Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Slovakia: New silver Proof coins issued to mark the 100th anniversary of the Slovak National Theatre

By Leave a Comment

The National Bank of Slovakia has issued new silver Proof collector coins which are in celebration of the centenary anniversary of the country’s first performance theatre. Established in 1920, the Slovak National Theatre (SND) played an essential role in supporting the objectives of the-then Czechoslovak Republic, formed in 1918. Today, the SND’s companies perform at the theatre’s new building and also at its original venue, a building in central Bratislava built in 1886 featuring a design of Neo-Classical style by the renowned Viennese architectural studio Fellner & Helmer. Initially, the building was known as the City Theatre, and is now known as the SND Historical Building, or landmark.

Hover to zoom.

The coins are produced by the world-renowned Kremnica Mint at their facilities, on behalf of the National Bank of Slovakia, and designed by Peter Valach. The obverse side depicts the beautiful and ornate historical building of the National Theatre. At the bottom centre is the Slovak coat of arms, in which the year of issuance, 2020, is shown in two digits on both sides of the crest. The text, SLOVENSKO, is inscribed along the upper edge of the design. To the left of the year is the mintmark of the Kremnica Mint (Mincovňa Kremnica), consisting of the letters “MK” placed between two dies. To the right of the year are the stylised letters PV, referring to the designer.

The reverse side features the Slovak National Theatre’s logo enclosed within a square frame. A pair of masks representing comedy and tragedy appears below the logo at the bottom of the design. Above the logo is the coin’s denomination, 10 EURO, placed one above the other. The year 1920 is shown with the first two digits to the left of the logo and the last two digits to the right. The inscription appearing along almost the entire edge of the design, except at the very bottom, is SLOVENSKÉ NÁRODNÉ DIVADLO (“Slovak National Theatre”) and “100. VÝ- ROČIE ZALOŽENIA (“100th anniversary of establishment”), with the two parts separated by a prominent dot.

Denom.

Metal

 Weight Diameter Quality

Maximum Mintage
€10

.900 Silver

 18 g 34 mm Brilliant Unc.

3,100
€10

.900 Silver

 18 g 34 mm Proof

8,200

Each coin is encapsulated and presented in a custom case branded with the Kremnica Mint’s insignia and is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information about these coins and others issued by the National Bank of Slovakia, please visit the website of the Kremnica Mint.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Slovakia: New silver coin celebrates 25th anniversary of the establishment of the Slovak Republic Slovakia: Pivotal events of Prague Spring in 1968 remembered on new silver commemorative coin Slovakia: New silver collector coin commemorates 10th anniversary of adopting of the euro Estonia: Going against the trend, Central Bank announces plans to issue 10 million one-cent coins into circulation

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓