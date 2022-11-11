Coin Update

Six early American coins graded by NGC each sell for over $100,000

New Jersey 1788 Head Left Copper graded NGC MS-63 BN and pedigreed to the Donald G. Partrick Collection. Realized: $192,000. Hover to zoom.

The Heritage Auctions sale featured late 18th-century rarities from the Mike Coltrane Collection.

Dozens of coins that are certified by Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC), many of which are pedigreed to some of the greatest collections of all time, were sold in The Estate of Mike Coltrane Collection of U.S. Coins Signature Auction #1350. The sale, presented by Heritage Auctions, was held on November 2, 2022.

The top lot was a New Jersey 1788 Head Left Copper pedigreed to the Partrick and Garrett Collections (lot 3034) that realized $192,000. With a grade of NGC MS-63 BN, this is the only known Mint State Head Left Copper. Most 1788 Coppers’ obverses have the horse’s head facing right.

Also impressive in the auction was a 1793 Liberty Cap half cent graded NGC MS-64+ BN and pedigreed to the Donald G. Partrick Collection (lot 3040), which realized $180,000. These Liberty Cap half cents were the first of that denomination to be minted in the United States. This incredible example is one of the highest graded in the NGC Census, with only two graded higher.

1793 Liberty Cap half cent graded NGC MS-64+ BN and pedigreed to the Donald G. Partrick Collection. Realized: $180,000.

Other NGC-certified six-figure highlights included:

  • a 1794 high relief half cent graded NGC MS-64 RB and pedigreed to the Donald G. Partrick and Lord St. Oswald Collections (lot 3041) that realized $168,000
  • a 1797 1/1 Plain Edge half cent graded NGC MS-65★ BN and pedigreed to the Donald G. Partrick Collection (lot 3043) that realized $144,000
  • a New Jersey 1786 Bridle Copper graded NGC MS-66 RB and pedigreed to the Partrick and Norweb Collections (lot 3033) that realized $132,000
  • a 1792 Eagle & Stars Copper Washington President Pattern cent graded NGC EF-40 BN and pedigreed to the Eric P. Newman Collection (lot 3036) that realized $132,000

Prices realized include buyer’s premium. The $ symbol indicates U.S. dollars.

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Company

