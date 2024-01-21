Coin Update

This U.S. Mint numismatic sales report covers the week ending January 21, 2024. The Mint’s best-selling product last week was the 2023-S Morgan and Peace Silver Tribute Dollar Reverse Proof Set (23XS), which sold 37,434 units. In second place was the 2024-W one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Proof coin (24EA), with 27,896 sold. The third best-selling item last week was the 2024 Congratulations Set … [Read More...]