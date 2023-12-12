Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Featured News Article

PCI crackout crossovers results

My regular viewers know that I often send PCI coins as crossovers to PCGS, with some success until recently, because that top-holdering company has started labeling "Questionable Color" on otherwise beautifully toned Morgan dollars. Also, when I discuss PCI coins as crossovers, I am talking mainly about older green label PCI coins. Yellow or gold label older PCI coins are graded more … [Read More...]

Recent Articles

US Coins

>> More Articles on US Coins

Columns and Features

>> More Columns and Features

World Coins

>> More Articles on World Coins

Coin Articles

>> More Coin Articles

RSS U.S. Mint News at Mint News Blog

RSS More World Coins at World Mint News Blog

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓