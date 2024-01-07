Coin Update

Washington — The 2024 United States Mint (Mint) Congratulations Set (product code 24RF) will be available for purchase beginning on January 16, 2024, at noon EST. The set is priced at $82. Production is limited to 55,000 sets, and orders are limited to three sets per household. The Congratulations Set is a unique gift item to celebrate any special occasion or milestone. The presentation folder … [Read More...]
