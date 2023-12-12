Coin Update

Q&A: I have a five-cents Fractional Currency note that looks like it has a picture of one of the Smith Brothers on it. I don’t recognize him. Who is he?

The following Q&A is excerpted from Clifford Mishler’s Coins: Questions & Answers, 5th edition: Q: I have a five-cents Fractional Currency note that looks like it has a picture of one of the Smith Brothers on it. I don’t recognize him. Who is he? A: His name is Spencer M. Clark, and he is remembered by collectors as the man responsible for our coins and paper notes not bearing … [Read More...]

