Coin Update

This U.S. Mint numismatic sales report covers the week ending January 7, 2024. The Mint’s best-selling product last week was the 2024-W one-ounce American Silver Eagle $1 Proof coin (24EA), which sold 21,247 units. In second place was the 2023-S Morgan and Peace Silver Tribute Dollar Reverse Proof Set (23XS), with 17,099 sold. The third best-selling item last week was the 2024-P Harriet Tubman $1 … [Read More...]