Coin Update

This U.S. Mint numismatic sales report covers the week ending December 10, 2023. The Mint’s best-selling product last week was the 2023 U.S. Mint Uncirculated Set (P)(D) (23RJ), which sold 116,359 units. In second place was the 2023-S U.S. Mint Proof Set (23RG), with 17,127 sold. The third best-selling item last week was the 2023-S U.S. Mint Silver Proof Set (23RH), with 11,740 individual units … [Read More...]