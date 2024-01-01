Coin Update

Washington — The United States Mint (Mint) began shipping the first coin in the 2024 American Women Quarters (AWQ) Program on January 2. The Mint facilities at Philadelphia and Denver are manufacturing these circulating quarters honoring Reverend Dr. Pauli Murray. Reverend Dr. Pauli Murray is regarded as one of the most important social justice advocates of the 20th century. She was a poet, … [Read More...]
Featured News Article
Recent Articles
Perth Mint: release of the first coins bearing the likeness of HM King Charles III
The Perth Mint has launched its first coins that will include the […]
U.S. Mint sales report: Week ending December 31, 2023
This U.S. Mint numismatic sales report covers the week ending December 31, […]
Spain: silver Proof coins continue the “Jewels of the Museo Casa de la Moneda” series, featuring the famed centén
The Fabrica Nacional de Moneda y Timbre — Real Casa de la […]
U.S. Mint News at Mint News Blog
- United States Mint opens sales for 2024 Harriet Tubman commemorative coins
- U.S. Mint sales report: Week ending December 31, 2023
- Boy Scouts revise Coin Collecting Merit Badge requirements
- Quick test for questionable color
- Bowers on Collecting: a token as a window to the past
- PCI crackout crossovers results
- Bowers on Collecting: harvesting Wheat pennies 1909-1958
- Inside the Mint: Greatest Generation commemorative coin ceremoniously struck at Philadelphia
- U.S. Mint sales report: Week ending December 10, 2023
- U.S. Marines bronze medal available December 14
More World Coins at World Mint News Blog
- China: Gold and silver Proof coins welcome Year of the Dragon and the New Year for 2024
- Mexico: New $20 commemorative coins mark bicentenary anniversary of Mexican-U.S. friendship
- Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all of our loyal readers
- Canada: hexagonal silver Proof coins launch new series featuring snowflake crystals
- Romania: New Proof silver coins released in celebration of National Military Museum’s centenary anniversary