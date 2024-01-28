Coin Update

This U.S. Mint numismatic sales report covers the week ending January 28, 2024. The Mint’s best-selling product last week was the 2024 American Innovation / Illinois 25-coin roll (P) (24GRA), which sold 7,431 units. In second place was the 2024 American Innovation / Illinois 25-coin roll (D) (24GRE), with 6,711 sold. The third best-selling item last week was the 2024-W one-ounce American Silver … [Read More...]