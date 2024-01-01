Coin Update

The following Q&A is excerpted from Clifford Mishler’s Coins: Questions & Answers, 5th edition: Q: What were the “Elephant tokens”? A: They originated in the late 17th century and are generally regarded as half-penny tokens, of which there are three basic types. The most plentiful type is undated and bears a shield and legend—GOD PRESERVE LONDON—on one side, presumed by some to be a … [Read More...]
Featured News Article
Recent Articles
Boy Scouts revise Coin Collecting Merit Badge requirements
In January 2024, the Boy Scouts of America’s advancement committee rolled out […]
Professional Numismatists Guild adds new membership categories
Updated PNG Bylaws continue emphasis on strong consumer protection and education (Temecula, […]
Spain: New €10 silver Proof and colour coins released in celebration of victorious 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup
The Fabrica Nacional de Moneda y Timbre — Real Casa de la […]
Coin Articles
Q&A: I have a five-cents Fractional Currency note that looks like it has a picture of one of the Smith Brothers on it. I don’t recognize him. Who is he?
Inside the Mint: Greatest Generation commemorative coin ceremoniously struck at Philadelphia
Face Value: the coins of 1924
U.S. Mint News at Mint News Blog
- Quick test for questionable color
- Bowers on Collecting: a token as a window to the past
- PCI crackout crossovers results
- Bowers on Collecting: harvesting Wheat pennies 1909-1958
- Inside the Mint: Greatest Generation commemorative coin ceremoniously struck at Philadelphia
- U.S. Mint sales report: Week ending December 10, 2023
- U.S. Marines bronze medal available December 14
- 2024 Greatest Generation commemorative coin strike ceremony at Philadelphia
- U.S. Mint sales report: week ending December 3, 2023
- Bowers on Collecting: defining moments in American numismatics
More World Coins at World Mint News Blog
- Mexico: New $20 commemorative coins mark bicentenary anniversary of Mexican-U.S. friendship
- Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all of our loyal readers
- Canada: hexagonal silver Proof coins launch new series featuring snowflake crystals
- Romania: New Proof silver coins released in celebration of National Military Museum’s centenary anniversary
- United Kingdom: second design in “Six Decades of 007” gold and silver coin series features Bond’s underwater sports car