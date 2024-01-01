Coin Update

Q&A: what were the “Elephant tokens?”

The following Q&A is excerpted from Clifford Mishler’s Coins: Questions & Answers, 5th edition: Q: What were the “Elephant tokens”? A: They originated in the late 17th century and are generally regarded as half-penny tokens, of which there are three basic types. The most plentiful type is undated and bears a shield and legend—GOD PRESERVE LONDON—on one side, presumed by some to be a … [Read More...]

