Coin Update

Quick test for questionable color

Toned and rainbowed Morgan dollars are selling for hundreds (and sometimes thousands) of dollars more than the year and mint date demand. Check out this common MS-64 1884-O Morgan, retailing at $135: It is being offered on eBay for $5,999.99. People are willing to pay top dollar for such coins. True, they are beautiful and perhaps worth the investment, but they sell for high … [Read More...]

