Coin Update

Toned and rainbowed Morgan dollars are selling for hundreds (and sometimes thousands) of dollars more than the year and mint date demand. Check out this common MS-64 1884-O Morgan, retailing at $135: It is being offered on eBay for $5,999.99. People are willing to pay top dollar for such coins. True, they are beautiful and perhaps worth the investment, but they sell for high … [Read More...]
Featured News Article
Recent Articles
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year to all of our loyal readers
Yes, here we are, the holiday season is upon us once again […]
Bowers on Collecting: a token as a window to the past
The following was re-posted from the “Bowers on Collecting” column Among tokens […]
PCI crackout crossovers results
My regular viewers know that I often send PCI coins as crossovers […]
World Coins
Romania: New Proof silver coins released in celebration of National Military Museum’s centenary anniversary
Australia: New gold and silver bullion-quality coins launch annual “Koala” series
Peru: New silver Proof coins mark centenary anniversary of National Air Force Academy
U.S. Mint News at Mint News Blog
More World Coins at World Mint News Blog
