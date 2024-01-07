Coin Update

On January 12, 2024, a story on Politico broke that the Monnaie de Paris, caught in a rare instance of dancing with two left feet, created 27 million new 10, 20, and 50-cent coins in November before asking the European Commission for design approval. Under the condition of anonymity, a French economy ministry official noted that while the Monnaie de Paris “informally” contacted the Commission in … [Read More...]