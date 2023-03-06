Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Silver center pattern cents of 1792

By Leave a Comment

Large cent blank and silver center cent blank on display at the Philadelphia Mint.

The following is an excerpt from an Inside the Mint article by Tim Grant and Stephanie Meredith

The year 1792 was one of experimentation for the U.S. Mint. The Coinage Act of 1792 established a national mint and the monetary system of the United States, including all denominations of coins and their compositions. But before the first coins were struck for circulation, the new Mint needed to practice and experiment. Throughout 1792, the Mint produced pattern coins of some of the smallest denominations in high demand for circulation. One of these pattern coins was the silver center cent, which was an effort to reduce the amount of copper in the one-cent coin.

The Coinage Act set the composition of the cent to 264 grains of copper, the amount of copper needed to be worth one cent. That brought the coin’s diameter to 28 millimeters, larger than today’s 24-millimeter quarter. It would be an extremely large coin with minimal value and impractical for daily use. Moreover, the Mint had trouble buying copper for its new coinage. Copper was not only scarce, it was expensive.

In light of these circumstances, Secretary of State Thomas Jefferson and the Mint decided to make a pattern cent, different from what Congress had authorized. Chief Coiner Henry Voigt reduced the size of the cent to 21 millimeters — the size of today’s nickel — and placed a hole in the center of the copper. A silver plug filled the hole. Thus, the silver center coin contained one-quarter cent worth of copper and three-quarter cent worth of silver — equaling one cent. The Mint created another pattern cent using an alloy of copper and silver in the same proportions. The designs of these pattern cents had a bust of Liberty with flowing hair on the obverse and a wreath tied with a ribbon on the reverse.

To read the rest of the article, please click here.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Unique gold coin shines at $5.52 million, leads record-setting Bass Collection auction above $24 million Record-setting 1855-S $3 gold coin leads Heritage’s Long Beach Expo U.S. Coins Auction above $14.5 million From the Colonel’s Desk: The famous last words of Kentucky’s “Iron Man Veep,” Alben W. Barkley NCS conservation: Hazy shade of PVC

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓