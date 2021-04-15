Shill bidding in online auctions

Shill bidding is when someone bids on an item to artificially increase its price, desirability, or search standing. Shill bidding can happen regardless of whether the bidder knows the seller. However, when someone bidding on an item knows the seller, they might have information about the seller’s item that other shoppers aren’t aware of. This could create an unfair advantage, or cause another bidder to pay more than they should. Also, eBay forbids sellers or their employees from bidding on lots.
Proxibid and a few other platforms disclose the commercial code in terms of service for each auction. Proxibid discloses if sellers opt to see maximum bids or plan to bid on lots. Other venues simply ask sellers to obey the platform’s guidelines forbidding shill bidding. Here’s HiBid’s “buyback rule”:
Buyback and Price Manipulation. You shall not bid or make an offer, directly or indirectly, nor allow any other person to bid or make an offer on your behalf, by agency or otherwise, on your Listed Item(s) or any part of your auctions. In the event of price manipulation or a buyback, we may, in our sole discretion, ban you from future use of our Services.
Through Proxibid, you have the option to see the bids or not see the bids. Most auctioneers do it because they have live auctions that they have to run, so they have to see the online max to work against any floor or in-person auctioning.
Nevertheless, Coulby has consignors, who, on occasion, will bid up their own coins, but he tries to discourage them from doing that. Reason? “We don’t want to run the same coins over again,” if the consignor wins the lot and asks it to be placed in a future auction. Those consignors are charged a 15 percent buyer’s fee. “That way it discourages them knowing they’ll have to pay more if they try it.”
Coulby mentions another reason for looking at pre-bids. He got scammed out of about $13,000 worth of gold coins. “Seems scammer-fraudsters mostly only target gold coins in my auctions. When they do that they will leave a large pre-bid. It’s pretty obvious because they will put a $3,000 or $4,000 pre-bid on a generic one-ounce gold piece. Since having opened the option to look at pre-bids, I will check them out before the auction now. I’ve caught maybe half a dozen and had them banned from Proxibid because of this.”
Shill bidding is here to stay in one form or another. But there are precautions you can take to guard against it.
Always ask if the auctioneer sees pre-bids and if he or she bids on lots or allows consignors to do so. If they do not reply, you can tell as I did when your bids are immediately surpassed by a bidder with the same initials. True, this could be a competitor, but you may want to stop bidding at this point.
If you suspect shill bidding, ask that your lots be retracted. Report evidence of illegality to the customer service department of the venue in question.
In the end, sellers who allow consignors to bid on coins should charge them for the entire purchase, including mailing, and return the lots. Auctioneers may lose a few consignors but will send them a message that shill bidding is prohibited.
Comments
Timothy Skaggs says
Shill bidding is not permissible or legal in any venue, online only, or live. It never has been legal. I suspect the UCC information posted about shill bidding, is actually referring to Auction Houses or Consignors bidding on their items, as long as there is a reserve placed on it. Some Auction Houses will allow a “Buy In” which in my eyes is a legal end around to shill bidding. Most will not permit the Owner of said lot to bid, period, on the items the consigned.