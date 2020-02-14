Coin Update

Set of 2020 America the Beautiful quarters silver Proof coins on sale starting February 20

Washington — The 2020 United States Mint (Mint) America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof Set (product code 20AQ) will be available for purchase starting on February 20 at noon EST.

The set features all five 2020 America the Beautiful quarters minted in 99.9 percent silver at the San Francisco Mint. Their reverse (tails) designs honor the National Park of American Samoa (American Samoa), Weir Farm National Historic Site (Connecticut), Salt River Bay National Historical Park and Ecological Preserve (United States Virgin Islands), Marsh-Billings-Rockefeller National Historical Park (Vermont), and Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve (Kansas).

All coins bear a common obverse (heads) design featuring John Flanagan’s 1932 portrait of George Washington. Inscriptions are UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, LIBERTY, IN GOD WE TRUST, and QUARTER DOLLAR. A certificate of authenticity comes with each set.

The 2020 America the Beautiful Quarters Silver Proof Set is priced at $42.50. Orders will be accepted at the Mint’s website and 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order at 1-888-321-MINT. Shipping options are available online.

The set can also be purchased through the Mint’s Product Enrollment Program. Learn more about this convenient ordering option at the Mint’s website.

Like most United States Mint products, this set will be available at the Mint’s sales centers in Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; and Denver. Inventory is limited to availability and subject to change.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of February 20, 2020, at noon EST.

Press release courtesy of the United States Mint.

