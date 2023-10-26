Coin Update

Schedule — Baltimore Winter Expo (November 9-11, 2023)

The Whitman Coin Baltimore 2023 Expo will be held in Halls A, B, and C of the Baltimore Convention Center.

Early Birds ($75 fee)

  • Thursday, November 9, 10 a.m. entry
  • Friday, November 10, 9 a.m. entry
  • Saturday, November 11, 9 a.m. entry

Public Hours (FREE Admission)

  • Thursday, November 9, 12 noon – 6 p.m.
  • Friday, November 10, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Saturday, November 11, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Dealer Setup

  • Wednesday, November 8, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Thursday, November 9, 8 a.m. – 12 noon

Dealer Hours

  • Thursday, November 9, 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
  • Friday, November 10, 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
  • Saturday, November 11, 9 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Security Room

Program and Events

Tuesday, November 7
 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.  Auction Lot Viewing  Room 307
Wednesday, November 8
 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.  Auction Lot Viewing  Room 307
 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Dealer Set Up  Hall A
Thursday, November 9
8 a.m.  Show Opens to Dealers  Hall A
 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.  Auction Lot Viewing  Room 307
10 a.m.  Show Opens to Early Birds ($75 fee)  Hall A
12 Noon  Show Opens to Public (Free)  Hall A
 Kids Korner Activities Booth 150
3 p.m. – 5 p.m.  C4 Study Group  Room 304
 5:30 p.m.  One-Way Traffic Begins  Hall A
 Maryland State Numismatic Association meeting  Room 301
 6 p.m.  Show Closes  Hall A
Friday, November 10
7:30 a.m. Fellowship of Christian Coin Dealers  Room 301
9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Auction Lot Viewing  Room 307
9 a.m. Liberty Seated Collectors Club meeting  Room 301
9 a.m. Show Opens to Early Birds ($75 fee)  Hall A
10 a.m. Show Opens to Public (Free)  Hall A
Kids Korner Activities  Booth 150
 2 p.m. – 3 p.m.  C4 Lecture – Open to the Public:
Jim Glickman, ”Collecting American Colonials”		 Room 304
 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. C4 Study Group  Room 304
3 p.m. Barber Coin Collectors’ Society meeting Room 301
5:30 p.m. One Way Traffic Begins Hall A
6 p.m. Show Closes Hall A
Saturday, November 11
8 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.  C4 Board meeting and Business meeting  Room 304
9 a.m. Show Opens to Early Birds ($75 fee) Hall A
10 a.m. Show Opens to Public (Free) Hall A
Kids Korner Activities Booth 150
10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.  C4 Lecture-Open to the Public:
Ray Williams, ”Continental Currency: The Paper Money
That Funded Our American Revolution”		  Room 304
11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Maryland Token and Medal Society meeting Room 301
1 p.m. Early American Coppers Club meetingRoom 301
4:30 p.m. One Way Traffic Begins Hall A
5 p.m. Show Closes Hall A
6 p.m. Dealers must exit halls Hall A

Additional Stack’s Bowers Galleries Auction Information
LOT VIEWING
Stack’s Bowers Galleries Headquarters

Costa Mesa, CA: October 19 – 20 & 23-24, 2023. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. PT by appointment only.
New York, NY: October 30 – November 3, 2023. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET, by appointment only.

Live Sessions:

Griffin Studios – Stack’s Bowers Galleries Headquarters
Costa Mesa, CA

Lot Pick Up:
Stack’s Bowers Galleries Headquarters by appointment only.

Monday, November 13, 9 a.m. PT
Session 1: The Sydney F. Martin Collection Part V
Lots 1001 – 1427

Tuesday, November 14, 9 a.m. PT
Session 2: Colonial & Early American Coins featuring the Muddy River Collection
Lots 2001 – 2221

Tuesday, November 14, 2 p.m. PT
Session 3: Rarities Night
Lots 3001 – 3304

Wednesday, November 15, 9 a.m. PT
Session 4: Numismatic Americana
Lots 4001 – 4132

Wednesday, November 15, 1 p.m. PT
Session 5: The Fairmont Collection – Kronen Set
Lots 5001 – 5403

Thursday, November 16, 9 a.m. PT
Session 6: U.S. Coins
Lots 6001 – 6723

Friday, November 17, 10 a.m. PT
Session 7: Physical Cryptocurrency Part 1
Lots 7001 – 7103

Friday, November 17, 12 Noon PT
Session 8: U.S. Currency
Lots 20001 – 20346

Internet-Only Sessions:
www.StacksBowers.com

Monday, November 20, 9 a.m. PT
Session 9: Internet Only – Americana, Colonials, EAC & U.S. Coins Part 1
Lots 8001 – 8600

Monday, November 20, 10 a.m. PT
Session 10: Internet Only – Physical Cryptocurrency Part 2
Lots 9001 – 9088

Tuesday, November 21, 9 a.m. PT
Session 11: Internet Only – U.S. Coins Part 2
Lots 10001 – 11081

Tuesday, November 21, 9 a.m. PT
Session 12: Internet Only – U.S. Currency
Lots 21001 – 21481

