Schedule — Baltimore Winter Expo (November 9-11, 2023)

The Whitman Coin Baltimore 2023 Expo will be held in Halls A, B, and C of the Baltimore Convention Center.

Early Birds ($75 fee) Thursday, November 9, 10 a.m. entry

Friday, November 10, 9 a.m. entry

Saturday, November 11, 9 a.m. entry Public Hours (FREE Admission) Thursday, November 9, 12 noon – 6 p.m.

Friday, November 10, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Saturday, November 11, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Dealer Setup Wednesday, November 8, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Thursday, November 9, 8 a.m. – 12 noon Dealer Hours Thursday, November 9, 8 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Friday, November 10, 9 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, November 11, 9 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. Security Room Wednesday, November 8, opens 12 noon

Thursday, November 9, closes 10 a.m.

Saturday, November 10, opens 4:30 p.m.

Sunday, November 11, closes PROMPTLY at 10 a.m.

Please contact Bill Johnson with BlueLine Protection Services LLC via email *protected email* for pre and post-show needs.

Program and Events

Tuesday, November 7 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Auction Lot Viewing Room 307 Wednesday, November 8 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Auction Lot Viewing Room 307 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. Dealer Set Up Hall A Thursday, November 9 8 a.m. Show Opens to Dealers Hall A 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Auction Lot Viewing Room 307 10 a.m. Show Opens to Early Birds ($75 fee) Hall A 12 Noon Show Opens to Public (Free) Hall A Kids Korner Activities Booth 150 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. C4 Study Group Room 304 5:30 p.m. One-Way Traffic Begins Hall A Maryland State Numismatic Association meeting Room 301 6 p.m. Show Closes Hall A Friday, November 10 7:30 a.m. Fellowship of Christian Coin Dealers Room 301 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Auction Lot Viewing Room 307 9 a.m. Liberty Seated Collectors Club meeting Room 301 9 a.m. Show Opens to Early Birds ($75 fee) Hall A 10 a.m. Show Opens to Public (Free) Hall A Kids Korner Activities Booth 150 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. C4 Lecture – Open to the Public:

Jim Glickman, ”Collecting American Colonials” Room 304 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. C4 Study Group Room 304 3 p.m. Barber Coin Collectors’ Society meeting Room 301 5:30 p.m. One Way Traffic Begins Hall A 6 p.m. Show Closes Hall A Saturday, November 11 8 a.m. – 10:30 a.m. C4 Board meeting and Business meeting Room 304 9 a.m. Show Opens to Early Birds ($75 fee) Hall A 10 a.m. Show Opens to Public (Free) Hall A Kids Korner Activities Booth 150 10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. C4 Lecture-Open to the Public:

Ray Williams, ”Continental Currency: The Paper Money

That Funded Our American Revolution” Room 304 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Maryland Token and Medal Society meeting Room 301 1 p.m. Early American Coppers Club meetingRoom 301 4:30 p.m. One Way Traffic Begins Hall A 5 p.m. Show Closes Hall A 6 p.m. Dealers must exit halls Hall A

Additional Stack’s Bowers Galleries Auction Information

LOT VIEWING

Stack’s Bowers Galleries Headquarters

Costa Mesa, CA: October 19 – 20 & 23-24, 2023. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. PT by appointment only.

New York, NY: October 30 – November 3, 2023. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET, by appointment only.

Live Sessions:

Griffin Studios – Stack’s Bowers Galleries Headquarters

Costa Mesa, CA

Lot Pick Up:

Stack’s Bowers Galleries Headquarters by appointment only.

Monday, November 13, 9 a.m. PT

Session 1: The Sydney F. Martin Collection Part V

Lots 1001 – 1427

Tuesday, November 14, 9 a.m. PT

Session 2: Colonial & Early American Coins featuring the Muddy River Collection

Lots 2001 – 2221

Tuesday, November 14, 2 p.m. PT

Session 3: Rarities Night

Lots 3001 – 3304

Wednesday, November 15, 9 a.m. PT

Session 4: Numismatic Americana

Lots 4001 – 4132

Wednesday, November 15, 1 p.m. PT

Session 5: The Fairmont Collection – Kronen Set

Lots 5001 – 5403

Thursday, November 16, 9 a.m. PT

Session 6: U.S. Coins

Lots 6001 – 6723

Friday, November 17, 10 a.m. PT

Session 7: Physical Cryptocurrency Part 1

Lots 7001 – 7103

Friday, November 17, 12 Noon PT

Session 8: U.S. Currency

Lots 20001 – 20346

Internet-Only Sessions:

www.StacksBowers.com

Monday, November 20, 9 a.m. PT

Session 9: Internet Only – Americana, Colonials, EAC & U.S. Coins Part 1

Lots 8001 – 8600

Monday, November 20, 10 a.m. PT

Session 10: Internet Only – Physical Cryptocurrency Part 2

Lots 9001 – 9088

Tuesday, November 21, 9 a.m. PT

Session 11: Internet Only – U.S. Coins Part 2

Lots 10001 – 11081

Tuesday, November 21, 9 a.m. PT

Session 12: Internet Only – U.S. Currency

Lots 21001 – 21481

