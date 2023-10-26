Schedule — Baltimore Winter Expo (November 9-11, 2023)

The Whitman Coin Baltimore 2023 Expo will be held in Halls A, B, and C of the Baltimore Convention Center.
|Early Birds ($75 fee)
Public Hours (FREE Admission)
Dealer Setup
Dealer Hours
Security Room
Program and Events
|Tuesday, November 7
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Auction Lot Viewing
|Room 307
|Wednesday, November 8
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Auction Lot Viewing
|Room 307
|5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
|Dealer Set Up
|Hall A
|Thursday, November 9
|8 a.m.
|Show Opens to Dealers
|Hall A
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Auction Lot Viewing
|Room 307
|10 a.m.
|Show Opens to Early Birds ($75 fee)
|Hall A
|12 Noon
|Show Opens to Public (Free)
|Hall A
|Kids Korner Activities
|Booth 150
|3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|C4 Study Group
|Room 304
|5:30 p.m.
|One-Way Traffic Begins
|Hall A
|Maryland State Numismatic Association meeting
|Room 301
|6 p.m.
|Show Closes
|Hall A
|Friday, November 10
|7:30 a.m.
|Fellowship of Christian Coin Dealers
|Room 301
|9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
|Auction Lot Viewing
|Room 307
|9 a.m.
|Liberty Seated Collectors Club meeting
|Room 301
|9 a.m.
|Show Opens to Early Birds ($75 fee)
|Hall A
|10 a.m.
|Show Opens to Public (Free)
|Hall A
|Kids Korner Activities
|Booth 150
|2 p.m. – 3 p.m.
| C4 Lecture – Open to the Public:
Jim Glickman, ”Collecting American Colonials”
|Room 304
|3 p.m. – 5 p.m.
|C4 Study Group
|Room 304
|3 p.m.
|Barber Coin Collectors’ Society meeting
|Room 301
|5:30 p.m.
|One Way Traffic Begins
|Hall A
|6 p.m.
|Show Closes
|Hall A
|Saturday, November 11
|8 a.m. – 10:30 a.m.
|C4 Board meeting and Business meeting
|Room 304
|9 a.m.
|Show Opens to Early Birds ($75 fee)
|Hall A
|10 a.m.
|Show Opens to Public (Free)
|Hall A
|Kids Korner Activities
|Booth 150
|10:30 a.m. – 11:30 a.m.
| C4 Lecture-Open to the Public:
Ray Williams, ”Continental Currency: The Paper Money
That Funded Our American Revolution”
|Room 304
|11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
|Maryland Token and Medal Society meeting
|Room 301
|1 p.m.
|Early American Coppers Club meetingRoom 301
|4:30 p.m.
|One Way Traffic Begins
|Hall A
|5 p.m.
|Show Closes
|Hall A
|6 p.m.
|Dealers must exit halls
|Hall A
Additional Stack’s Bowers Galleries Auction Information
LOT VIEWING
Stack’s Bowers Galleries Headquarters
Costa Mesa, CA: October 19 – 20 & 23-24, 2023. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. PT by appointment only.
New York, NY: October 30 – November 3, 2023. 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. ET, by appointment only.
Live Sessions:
Griffin Studios – Stack’s Bowers Galleries Headquarters
Costa Mesa, CA
Lot Pick Up:
Stack’s Bowers Galleries Headquarters by appointment only.
Monday, November 13, 9 a.m. PT
Session 1: The Sydney F. Martin Collection Part V
Lots 1001 – 1427
Tuesday, November 14, 9 a.m. PT
Session 2: Colonial & Early American Coins featuring the Muddy River Collection
Lots 2001 – 2221
Tuesday, November 14, 2 p.m. PT
Session 3: Rarities Night
Lots 3001 – 3304
Wednesday, November 15, 9 a.m. PT
Session 4: Numismatic Americana
Lots 4001 – 4132
Wednesday, November 15, 1 p.m. PT
Session 5: The Fairmont Collection – Kronen Set
Lots 5001 – 5403
Thursday, November 16, 9 a.m. PT
Session 6: U.S. Coins
Lots 6001 – 6723
Friday, November 17, 10 a.m. PT
Session 7: Physical Cryptocurrency Part 1
Lots 7001 – 7103
Friday, November 17, 12 Noon PT
Session 8: U.S. Currency
Lots 20001 – 20346
Internet-Only Sessions:
www.StacksBowers.com
Monday, November 20, 9 a.m. PT
Session 9: Internet Only – Americana, Colonials, EAC & U.S. Coins Part 1
Lots 8001 – 8600
Monday, November 20, 10 a.m. PT
Session 10: Internet Only – Physical Cryptocurrency Part 2
Lots 9001 – 9088
Tuesday, November 21, 9 a.m. PT
Session 11: Internet Only – U.S. Coins Part 2
Lots 10001 – 11081
Tuesday, November 21, 9 a.m. PT
Session 12: Internet Only – U.S. Currency
Lots 21001 – 21481
