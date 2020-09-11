Salt River Bay National Historical Park and Ecological Preserve five-ounce silver Uncirculated coin on sale September 18

Coin Update

Washington — The United States Mint (Mint) will begin accepting orders for the America the Beautiful five-ounce silver Uncirculated coin honoring Salt River Bay National Historical Park and Ecological Preserve in the U.S. Virgin Islands on September 18 at noon EDT. The coin is priced at $178.25. Production of this coin is capped at 13,750 units. There is no household order limit.

The coin’s reverse (tails) depicts a red mangrove tree in an early stage of its life cycle, as it evolves from a very small plant to an adult tree. The design brings awareness to the park’s endangered mangrove forests and the unique and delicate nature of how the species reproduces in salt water. Inscriptions include SALT RIVER BAY, U.S. VIRGIN ISLANDS, 2020, and E PLURIBUS UNUM. The coin’s obverse (heads) features a 1932 restored portrait of George Washington.

Each encapsulated coin comes with a certificate of authenticity.

The Mint is currently accepting orders only online. Information about shipping options is available at the Mint’s website. To reduce the risk of employee exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace, the Mint’s sales centers are closed until further notice.

The America the Beautiful five-ounce silver Uncirculated coins are also available for purchase through the Mint’s Product Enrollment Program. Visit us online for details.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of September 18, 2020, at noon EDT.

Press release courtesy of the United States Mint.

