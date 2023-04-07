Sally Ride error coin, certified by NGC, offered by GreatCollections

The 2022 quarter that was mistakenly struck on a Jefferson nickel planchet is being offered by GreatCollections in April.

A 2022 Sally Ride quarter that was mistakenly struck on a Jefferson nickel planchet has been certified by Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC). Graded NGC Mint Error MS-67, it is being offered by GreatCollections on April 30, 2023.

Wrong planchet errors are dramatic because they often involve the truncation of a coin’s design. The smaller nickel planchet affected the words “LIBERTY” on the obverse as well as “QUARTER DOLLAR” and “DR. SALLY RIDE” on the reverse.

Modern technology and quality control procedures have limited the number of mint errors that find their way into circulation, so a coin like this generates excitement in the numismatic community. Bidding for the coin had already reached $6,000 more than three weeks before the sale.

Dr. Sally Ride was celebrated in 2022 by the U.S. Mint for her contributions to physics, space exploration, and education. She was the first American woman to go to space; her two missions were in 1983 and 1984 aboard the space shuttle Challenger. She passed away in 2012.

The Dr. Sally Ride quarter was released as part of the inaugural year of the American Women Quarter Program, which was introduced to honor outstanding women in U.S. history. Other women included in the 2022 series were Maya Angelou, Wilma Mankiller, Nina Otero-Warren, and Anna May Wong. To complement the American Women Quarter Program, NGC also introduced an elegant American Women label celebrating the five women who are featured on the 2022 quarters. The Sally Ride error coin is encapsulated with this label.

