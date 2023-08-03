Romania: New silver Proof coin remembers centenary anniversary of the birth of Queen Anne of Romania

The National Bank of Romania has released new silver Proof collector coins to mark the centenary anniversary of the birth of the country’s last queen-consort. Anne of Romania, was a queen-consort who had never reigned alongside her husband, King Michael (1921–2017). However, the royal couple became popular figures in Romania after the collapse of the communist government in 1991. Before the King’s death in 2017, there were many instances by Romanians and several politicians who looked to restore the throne and Kingdom of Romania, which had been declared defunct by the communist party in 1947. Much of that effort was due to the high regard many had developed for King Michael after his return to Romania, but especially for his wife, the woman regarded as Romania’s kind and gentle queen.

The silver Proof coins are produced by the Monetăria Statului, Romanian State Mint, at their facilities in Bucharest, on behalf of the National Bank. The obverse design depicts a head and shoulder image of Queen Anne, which is based on an actual photograph of the-then Princess before her engagement to King Michael. To the left of the portrait is her official monogram, two intertwined letters “A with a representation of the Romanian crown above. Encircling the primary design from above is the commemorative text REGINA ANA and 100 DE ANI DE LA NASTERE. The reverse side features an image of Săvârşin Castle, where the royal couple lived during their time in Romania and home to the current head of the royal house. Above the image of the castle is the text ROMANIA, and just below is the Romanian crest in miniature. The denomination 10 LEI is shown below the castle, and the year of issue, 2023, is placed just below.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 10 lei .999 Silver 31.1 g 37 mm Proof 5,000

The encapsulated silver coins are available from the 24th July and are accompanied by a certificate of authenticity containing the signatures of the NBR governor and the central cashier. They are available directly through the Bucharest, Cluj, Iasi, and Timişoara regional branches of the National Bank of Romania. For additional information, please visit their website.

