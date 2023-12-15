Coin Update

Romania: New Proof silver coins released in celebration of National Military Museum’s centenary anniversary

The National Bank of Romania has released new silver Proof coins which are in celebration of the country’s Military Museum founded 100 years ago. Named after Romania’s second crowned head of state from the last dynasty, the King Ferdinand I National Military Museum is one of the most prestigious cultural institutions in Romania and has played an important role in promoting the military and historical traditions of the Romanian Army.

The silver Proof coins are produced by the Monetăria Statului, Romanian State Mint, at their facilities in Bucharest, on behalf of the National Bank. The obverse design depicts a portion of the centre of the former Palace of Arts building which became the King Ferdinand I National Military Museum as its first location. Superimposed over the right half is a profile portrait of King Ferdinand facing to the left. Above the primary design are the commemorative inscription MUZEUL MILITAR NATIONAL (“National Military Museum”) placed along the rim and REGELE FERDINAND I shown below the king’s image. To the left of the king’s likeness is the additional text 100 ANI (“100 years”) noting the National Military Museum’s centenary anniversary. The reverse side includes the image of the entrance and portico of the current museum’s location. Shown along the upper rim is the text ROMANIA and the denomination 10 LEI, which is superimposed over the primary design along with the year of issue 2023 shown just below. The Romanian crest is also placed over the entrance of the Museum.

Denom.

Metal 

 Weight  Diameter  Quality 

Mintage Limit 
10 lei

.999 Silver

  31.1 g 37 mm Proof

5,000


The encapsulated silver coins are available from the 7th December and are accompanied by a certificate of authenticity containing the signatures of the NBR governor and the central cashier. They are available directly through the Bucharest, Cluj, Iasi, and Timişoara regional branches of the National Bank of Romania. For additional information, please visit their website.

