Remembering Bryce Franklin Doxzon

Born March 16, 1960, Bryce Franklin Doxzon passed away on New Year’s morn as a result of a 3-year battle with ALS. He was a most-brave and courageous fighter.

He is survived by: Brother Kent, sister-in-law Debbie, niece Emily, nephew Sam; sister Claire Simpson, and brother Glenn.

While outwardly characterized as rather quiet and subdued, Bryce was a very loving and devoted person passionately involved in many organizations and groups as well as his family.

Bryce was a longstanding and very active member of Catonsville United Methodist Church, where he played a key role in many facets of church life, for which he was especially proud to have been a 22-year founding member of the “Contemporary Praise & Worship Band.” The list of Bryce’s involvement in CUMC, as well as with other Christian community groups, is too numerous to list. Suffice it to say, that he served as an obedient and faithful example of what it meant to be a follower of Jesus.

In addition to Bryce’s spiritual life, he was a very dedicated numismatist with over forty years of experience. As described in MD Numismatist “Retrospective” (Autumn, 2021), Bryce was not just a member of various numismatic and exonumia organizations but was a very “active” member of any organization to which he belonged. Bryce was a lifetime member of the American Numismatic Association (ANA); served as President of both the Catonsville & Baltimore Coin Clubs; and held the position of secretary to the MD State Coin Club. Exhibits in which he displayed his medals and tokens won many awards throughout the country. Bryce had a particular fascination with President James Madison, as they both shared the same birthday, and, thus, many of Bryce’s medals showcased Madison.

Just as Bryce was highly engaged in his leisure time pursuits, his dedication was also mirrored in his professional life. From June 1985 through his retirement in Dec 2016, Bryce worked for the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Chemical Defense at Aberdeen Proving Grounds. “Serving to Heal … Honored to Serve!”

As with Bryce’s active role within his Doxzon/Mueller family, as well as his integral role with the church, his numismatic groups, and his community, in general … a void will be felt, but he will forever be remembered.

A memorial service will be held at Catonsville United Methodist Church, 6 Melvin Ave, Catonsville, MD., on January 31, 2023, at 11 AM.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to reflect Bryce’s commitment to the John Hopkins ALS Clinical Trial, in which he was a participant. Where possible, kindly note that your contribution is being made in honor of Bryce F. Doxzon.

Please make checks payable to:

Johns Hopkins ALS Clinic

c/o Lora Clawson, MSN, CRNP

(Director, ALS Clinical Services)

Johns Hopkins Outpatient Center

601 N. Caroline Street – Suite 5070A

Baltimore, MD 21287

Contributions can also be made online at:

www.hopkinsmedicine.org/neurology_neurosurgery/apec-ialty_areas/als/

Contact (410) 955-8511 for additional questions pertaining to making a donation in Bryce’s honor.

