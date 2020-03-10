David Lawrence Rare Coins features the number two PCGS registry set of Washington quarters in their upcoming Sunday Auction.

Virginia Beach, VA: David Lawrence Rare Coins is proud to announce that our upcoming Sunday Auction #1109 will feature the Red’s Silver Washington Quarter Collection. 123 beautiful, registry-quality Washington quarters are available for bidding, many of them with No Reserve. Lots will begin closing at 8:00 P.M. EST on Sunday, March 22.

Red’s Silver Washington Quarter Collection is currently ranked as the #2 PCGS Set Registry for Silver Washington Quarters with Major Varieties. This collection was painstakingly pieced together by a longtime collector who focused on quality and eye appeal with each and every coin. In fact, 95 of the individual coins have garnered the coveted CAC seal of Approval for quality.

The highlights of the collection include numerous absolute Finest Graded examples from PCGS, and several key dates that are virtually impossible to improve upon in any way, shape or form. Quite a few of the coins in this collection also bear the pedigrees of royalty within the Washington quarter collecting categories.

Specific Highlights from the Red’s Silver Washington Quarter Collection include:

Please be sure to check out these and other highlights as well in DLRC Auction #1109, ending Sunday, March 22 at 8:00 P.M., EST. For more information regarding the Red’s Silver Washington Quarter Collection or to place a bid, please call 800-776-0560 or email us at *protected email* .

About David Lawrence Rare Coins

David Lawrence Rare Coins was founded in 1979 by David Lawrence Feigenbaum in a spare bedroom. A passionate collector his entire life, Feigenbaum made the jump to dealing when his collecting desires surpassed his limited professor’s budget. After David passed away from a long battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease), David’s son John Feigenbaum took the reins and oversaw the company’s growth until 2015. In August of 2015, John Feigenbaum became the Publisher of the CDN Publishing and John Brush teamed with collector, Dell Loy Hansen, to carry on the tradition of DLRC.

Mr. Brush directs the company with the help of an extremely dedicated staff of 20 employees. The management team has a cumulative total of over 80 years with the company while DLRC’s numismatic team offers 100+ years of experience. They are deeply passionate about all aspects of coin collecting. Whether the coin is worth $5 or $5 million, they are here to serve the collector with the best quality, service, and price possible. Brush and the DLRC staff are also equally focused on bringing the latest technological advances to the hobby.

The company has handled many legendary rarities of United States numismatics including the finest certified 1796 No Pole Liberty Cap half cent, three examples of the 1894-S Barber dime, a gem 1876-CC 20-cent piece, the finest known 1901-S Barber quarter, 1884 and 1885 Proof Trade dollars, four of the 12 known 1870-S Seated dollars, the famous “Discovery of a Lifetime” 1854-S $5 gold half eagle, the historic 1815 $5 gold half eagle, one of the two known 1825/4 $5 gold half eagles, and the Mickley-Hawn-Queller 1804 Proof Draped Bust dollar. DLRC also helped to assemble and then sell the $25 million Richmond Collection at three public auctions hosted in New York City and Baltimore, Maryland, and are the curators of the All-Time Greatest Collection of U.S. Coins, the D.L. Hansen Collection.

David Lawrence Rare Coins is an industry leader in the trading and auctioning of U.S. rare coins certified by PCGS, NGC, and CAC. DLRC holds weekly internet auctions and offers sellers the options of direct sale or consignment to auction. To work with David Lawrence, or for any question as to how they can help your collection, please call 1-800-776-0560 or email *protected email* .

Press release courtesy of David Lawrence Rare Coins.

