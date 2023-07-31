Recommendation on PCI green label coins

It pains me to make this recommendation on trying to cross over older green label PCI coins to NGC and PCGS. I have never had any luck with NGC concerning PCI coins, including American Silver Eagles. I don’t understand how their graders can label some of these robust rainbows as artificial. Suffice to say, I have tried too many times with the same sad result. Moreover, NGC doesn’t allow PCI coins as crossover candidates. So you have to crack open the coins, which can trigger more toning, sometimes eventually rendering the coin terminal.

After three of my PCI Morgans were deemed “Questionable Toning” at PCGS, I decided to try NGC one more time, cracking out the coins. I made the decision to crack open the coins because PCGS had done that when I originally sent the coins as crossover candidates in their PCI holders. So, if any additional toning was going to happen, it would do so, regardless.

See my article, “Fleeting Beauty,” which documents how PCI coins continue to tone, especially if the original holders are cracked open.

Here’s a video on three NGC coins returned as artificial toning. Then, we will look at PCGS examples and its recent change of heart concerning what they call “vintage” PCI coins.

Here are the three PCGS/NGC rejected Morgans — an 1880-S, 1898-O, and 1902-O — with their PCGS TrueView photos:

These coins have magnificent rainbows. I have no idea why they were deemed “artificial” and “questionable.” There is no way to do this with heating or with a sulfur chemical base.

Now take a look at this comparison with an MS-63 graded PCGS 1900-O former PCI Morgan and the now questionably toned 1902-O:

This has the same target-toned rainbow pattern. Go figure. And when you figure, add in the holdering costs that now impact your hobbyist budget.

PCGS, in my view, is inconsistent. Worse, their policy of slabbing American Silver Eagles with similar target toning — but not vintage Morgans — well, it just makes no sense to me.

Keep in mind that this is my view. You may have a different one. It’s my opinion, but one backed up by the fact of submission. You determine if I am right.

So, given all this, my recommendation is to keep green label PCI-holdered coins in their slabs. It’s frustrating and expensive to do otherwise. Take my advice.

I paid for it.

Twice.

