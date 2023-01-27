Rare Morgan dollars certified by NGC offered in Heritage sale

An 1893-S Morgan dollar is one of over 400 NGC-certified U.S. coins offered in the Long Beach Expo auction on February 9-12, 2023.

Rare Morgan dollars are among over 400 U.S. coins certified by Numismatic Guaranty Company (NGC) that are available in an upcoming Heritage sale. Bidding is already underway for Heritage Auctions’ Long Beach Expo U.S. Signature Coins Auction, scheduled for February 9-12, 2023.

Standing out in this auction is an 1893-S Morgan dollar graded NGC MS-64 (lot 3774). There is no doubt that the 1893-S is one of the most desirable Morgan dollars in Mint State. While NGC has certified over 3,600 examples, fewer than 30 of those are numerically graded in Mint State.

This coin is one of 23 NGC-certified Morgan dollars that Heritage is offering from the Carter Jackson Collection. These include an 1892-S graded NGC MS-63 (lot 3771), which is also difficult to find in Mint State. NGC has certified more than 5,000 examples, but only a few dozen in Mint State. The 1892-S and 1893-S Morgan dollars were desperately needed for circulation in their era, which contributed to the paucity of Mint State examples today.

Other NGC-certified coins in this auction include:

an 1804 SM/LG 8 Half Eagle graded NGC MS-62 (lot 3804)

a 1776 Pewter CURENCY Continental dollar graded NGC MS-62 (lot 3685)

an 1865 $3 graded NGC MS-66★ (lot 3800)

a 1909-O Half Eagle graded NGC AU-58 (lot 3820)

a 1776 Pewter CURRENCY Continental dollar graded NGC AU-58 (lot 3686)

a 1799 Small Stars OBV Eagle graded NGC AU-55 (lot 3830)

an 1806 Knobbed 6 Half Eagle graded NGC MS-61 (lot 3805)

a 1799 Large Stars OBV Eagle graded NGC MS-62 (lot 3834)

a 1968 No S dime graded NGC PF-68 Ultra Cameo (lot 3716)

Press release courtesy of the Numismatic Guaranty Company

