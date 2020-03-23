Coin Update

Quarter launch and coin forum canceled

In order to slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont has signed an executive order banning all gatherings of more than 250 people. Additionally, many school systems in Connecticut have announced closures. In light of this, the United States Mint, in consultation with the National Park Service, has decided to cancel the Weir Farm National Historic Site 2020 America the Beautiful Quarters Launch and Coin Forum events that were scheduled for April 6 and 7, 2020. This preventive action is being taken in the interest of the health and well-being of employees, visitors, volunteers, and partners.

We remain hopeful that once the public health crisis has passed and restrictions on large gatherings have been lifted, the Mint and National Park Service will be able to coordinate with stakeholders in Connecticut in identifying a suitable date later this year to hold a coin forum and launch event.

The 2020 America the Beautiful Weir Farm National Historic Site Quarter will be released into circulation as planned on April 6, 2020. Bags and rolls of Weir Farm National Historic Site quarters will be available on the U.S. Mint’s catalog site.

