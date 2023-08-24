Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Q&A: Why is there such a multitude of varieties of the U.S. silver dollar series from 1794 to 1803?

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom

The following Q&A is excerpted from Clifford Mishler’s Coins: Questions & Answers, 5th edition:

Q: Why is there such a multitude of varieties of the U.S. silver dollar series from 1794 to 1803?

A: During the 1790s and the early 1800s, U.S. coinage dies for all denominations were individually hand engraved, with the inevitable result that no two dies of any design type were truly identical. The difficulty of striking the large coin also resulted in excessive die wear and breakage, so on average significantly fewer dollar coins could be successfully struck from a die than, say, quarters. During this period, the dollar was the only silver coin minted in appreciable quantities. Thus, the relatively short-lived hand-crafted dies, coupled with an early emphasis on dollar production, could only translate into infinite die varieties.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Bowers on Collecting: The San Francisco Mint in 1854 Q&A: In the exhibit area of a coin convention, I saw an 1859 Liberty Seated dime that didn’t have anything on it to identify it as a U.S. coin Seneca Mill Press LLC proudly announces release of the latest numismatic book by Roger W. Burdette: Saudi Gold and Other Tales from the Mint Ten autographed Cherrypickers’ Guides will be raffled at the ANA World’s Fair of Money

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓