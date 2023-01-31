Q&A: Who was the model for the Standing Liberty depicted on Hermon MacNeil’s beautiful quarter?

The following is excerpted from Clifford Mishler’s Coins: Questions & Answers

Q: Who was the model for the Standing Liberty depicted on Hermon MacNeil’s beautiful quarter?

A: MacNeil acknowledged that his rendition of a standing or striding armed Liberty was inspired by Roty’s early 20th century “sowing Marianne” of the French silver coinage. The actual model was 22-year-old Miss Dora Doscher (later Mrs. H.W. Baum), who also posed for New York City’s Pulitzer Memorial Fountain and the famous “Diana” that reposes in the Metropolitan Museum of Art, both figures by Karl Bitter.

