Q&A: what were the “Elephant tokens?”

The following Q&A is excerpted from Clifford Mishler’s Coins: Questions & Answers, 5th edition:

Q: What were the “Elephant tokens”?

A: They originated in the late 17th century and are generally regarded as half-penny tokens, of which there are three basic types. The most plentiful type is undated and bears a shield and legend—GOD PRESERVE LONDON—on one side, presumed by some to be a reference to the city’s 1665 outbreak of plague or the great fire of 1666, but is more likely a general entreaty for divine intervention. The other two types—GOD PRESERVE CAROLINA AND THE LORDS PROPRIETERS and GOD PRESERVE NEW ENGLAND—are both dated 1694 and are believed to have been struck in England as promotional pieces to increase interest in the American colonies, rather than to be circulated there.

