Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Q&A: What is the Isabella quarter? How valuable is it?

By Leave a Comment

The following is excerpted from Clifford Mishler’s Coins: Questions & Answers

Q: What is the Isabella quarter? How valuable is it?

A: The Isabella quarter, bearing the portrait of Queen Isabella I of Spain, was the second commemorative coin issue of the United States. It was also the first and only 25-cent issue in either the classic or modern commemorative coin series. It must be mentioned for the record, however, that the 1932 Washington quarter was initially intended to be a commemorative, but was continued as a regular issue in 1934, and that the “Drummer Boy” Bicentennial quarter of 1975/76 was produced as a regular issue commemorative.

Pressure upon Congress by Susan B. Anthony and the suffrage movement led to a provision for a coin to benefit the efforts and pay tribute to the participation of the Board of Lady Managers at the Columbian Exposition. Part of the money allotted to them to promote their interest in the exposition was generated from the striking of 40,023 Isabella quarters intended for sale as souvenirs at $1 each. Ultimately, slightly more than 24,000 were issued, with nearly 16,000 being melted following the close of the exposition. Not surprisingly, Isabella quarters command much higher prices than do Columbian halves.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Will collectors and the market embrace an ongoing series of new Morgan and Peace silver dollars? From the Colonel’s Desk: A fine silver commemorative of Daniel Boone From the Colonel’s Desk: Abraham Lincoln’s not-so-common Kentucky penny Q&A: In the exhibit area of a coin convention, I saw an 1859 Liberty Seated dime that didn’t have anything on it to identify it as a U.S. coin

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓
Home