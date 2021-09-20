Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Q&A: Some 1878 silver dollars have eight tail feathers on the eagle, while all subsequent Morgan dollars have only seven. Why was this change made?

By Leave a Comment

Morgan dollar, 1878 8TF $1, PCGS MS-67. Images courtesy of the Professional Coin Grading Service. Hover to zoom.

The following Q&A is excerpted from Clifford Mishler’s Coins: Questions & Answers:

Q: I understand some of the silver dollars of 1878 have eight tail feathers on the eagle, while all subsequent Morgan dollars have only seven. Why was this change made?

A: The eight-feather type was made in error, as Morgan’s original patterns had seven. To correct this deviation from the approved design, it was necessary to make a new master die with seven feathers. At least one of the working dies that had been made with the eight-feather master die was directly altered by the engraver’s hand, thus creating a 7 over 8 tail feathers variety.

There are actually four distinctly different die varieties known for 1878 Philadelphia Mint issues: The eight-feather variety, the 7 over 8 feather variety, and the seven-feather version with both parallel and slanted arrow-feather treatments of the bundle of arrows held in the eagle’s claws. While only about 750,000 of the eight-feather variety were minted against a combined quantity of nearly 9.76 million for the other three varieties, all are of relatively equal rarity — except in the upper Mint State range, where the 7 over 8 and seven-feather with slanted arrow-feather varieties command premiums roughly double those for the eight-feather and seven-feather parallel arrow-feather varieties.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Will collectors and the market embrace an ongoing series of new Morgan and Peace silver dollars? Bowers on collecting: A curious Buffalo nickel Q&A: Some of the silver dollars of 1878 have eight tail feathers on the eagle, while all subsequent Morgan dollars have only seven. Why was this change made? Bowers on Collecting: An eccentric Kentuckian

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓