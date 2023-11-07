Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Q&A: is my Standing Liberty “No Stars Below Eagle” quarter a pattern coin?

By 1 Comment

Standing_Liberty_Quarter_Type1_1917S_ReverseBOTH

Standing Liberty quarter variety 1 reverse, left; Standing Liberty quarter variety 2 reverse, right.

The following Q&A is excerpted from Clifford Mishler’s Coins: Questions & Answers, 5th edition:

Q: I have a 1917 quarter that does not have any stars below the eagle, and all of the other Liberty Standing quarters in my collection have three stars below the eagle. Is this a pattern coin?

A: No, more than 12 million coins of the type you describe were minted in 1916 and 1917, of which 8.74 million were produced at the Philadelphia Mint in 1917, along with about 1.51 million in Denver and 1.95 million in San Francisco. The 1916 issue, all of which were minted in Philadelphia with only 52,000 struck, is a great rarity. The design of the initial Standing Liberty quarters of 1916 to 1917 portrayed Liberty with a partially unclad bust (a treatment that offended puritanical tastes), also featuring 13 stars placed along the rim to either side of the eagle.

type1BOTH

Left: Standing Liberty quarter variety 1 obverse; Right: Standing Liberty quarter variety 2 obverse.

In changing the treatment of the obverse design in 1917 by covering Liberty’s torso with a chain-mail corselet (designer Hermon A. MacNeil’s original preference), it was also determined to modify the reverse as well. While MacNeil’s flying eagle rendering was retained, it was repositioned upward; the lettering along the upper and lower rims and above the eagle was restyled; and the 13 stars, originally split unevenly along the rim to the left (7) and right (6) of the eagle, were evenly displayed 5-and-5 to the sides, with three placed in the field below the eagle. These are known as varieties 1 and 2 of the Standing Liberty quarter; a third minor variety was created in 1925 when the pedestal date area on which Liberty stands was recessed to provide a more durable display of the date.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Q&A: Who was the model for the Standing Liberty depicted on Hermon MacNeil’s beautiful quarter? Q&A: Is it true that the Standing Liberty quarters struck from 1917 through 1930 were illegal, or were illegally struck? Q&A: Is there any explanation for why the New Orleans half dollar of 1861 is not worth more than its present valuation? Q&A: Through the years I’ve set aside a lot of 1964 Kennedy halves. Can you tell me how much my coins are worth?

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Comments

  1. I found a very old Standing Liberty. I have tried and cannot read the date. do you have any suggestions to what I could do to see it? I don’t want to do anything to mess it up.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓
Home