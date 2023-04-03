Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Q&A: Is it true that the Standing Liberty quarters struck from 1917 through 1930 were illegal, or were illegally struck?

By Leave a Comment

The following is excerpted from Clifford Mishler’s Coins: Questions & Answers

Q: Is it true that the Standing Liberty quarters struck from 1917 through 1930 were illegal, or were illegally struck?

A: That could be said. The authorizing legislation for the Standing Liberty quarter specified: “No change shall be made in the emblems and devices used,” providing only that “the modifications shall consist of the changing of the position of the eagle, the rearrangement of the stars and lettering and a slight concavity given to the surface.” Nevertheless, when variety 1 was supplanted by variety 2 in 1917, it was immediately obvious that substantial unauthorized, therefore illegal, changes had been made to the “emblems and devices” on the obverse, including the “dressing” of Liberty’s breast with “chain-mail.”

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Will collectors and the market embrace an ongoing series of new Morgan and Peace silver dollars? Q&A: Why is the 1895 Philadelphia Mint silver dollar available only in Proof, when the Mint report shows that 12,000 production pieces were struck? Q&A: Who was the model for the Standing Liberty depicted on Hermon MacNeil’s beautiful quarter? From the Colonel’s Desk: The famous last words of Kentucky’s “Iron Man Veep,” Alben W. Barkley

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓