Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Q&A: Is it correct to refer to the Eisenhower dollar as a silver dollar?

By 3 Comments

1971-s-eisenhower-dollarSMALL

The following Q&A is excerpted from Clifford Mishler’s Coins: Questions & Answers, 5th edition:

Q:  I often hear people refer to the Eisenhower dollar as a silver dollar, but am wondering if that is correct terminology, as any circulated examples of this coin that I have encountered appear to be made of a similar metallic composition to that used for dimes, quarters, and halves?

A:  Actually, that terminology could be considered technically correct, as the enabling legislation passed in 1970 stipulated the coin be minted of both silver and cupro-nickel clad copper, but with only the latter intended for circulation.

While Eisenhower dollars have the same physical diameter (38.1 mm) as traditional silver dollars, they are somewhat lighter in both versions. The traditional silver dollars, minted from 1840 through 1935, were struck of .900 fine silver with a total weight of 26.73 grams, the pure silver weight of each being 0.77344 ounces. From 1971 through the 1975–1976 issue, the Eisenhower silver dollars were struck of a clad silver composite with a .400 fine silver content, the pure silver weight of each being 0.3161 ounces. The cupro-nickel clad Eisenhower dollars were minted from 1971 through 1978, with the weight of these pieces being just 22.68 grams.

Silver versions of the Eisenhower dollar were struck and sold to collectors in both Uncirculated and Proof qualities. The silver Eisenhower dollar issues through 1975–1976 (Bicentennial) stand as the last hurrah of the Western Silver Lobby, their champion being Senator James McClure of Idaho.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Q&A: Who was the model for the Standing Liberty depicted on Hermon MacNeil’s beautiful quarter? Q&A: For what purpose was the Lesher Referendum dollar intended? Q&A: Is it true that the Standing Liberty quarters struck from 1917 through 1930 were illegal, or were illegally struck? Q&A: Is there any explanation for why the New Orleans half dollar of 1861 is not worth more than its present valuation?

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Comments

  1. The Eisenhower 40% silver clad dollars consisted of an outer layer of 80% silver sandwich bonded over a middle core of 20.9% silver.

  2. I’ve always loved IKE’S ever since I was 12 when they were first minted.

    I read, somewhere, the treasury has a warehouse full of IKE’s no one wanted.

    1. Why don’t they have a GSA like sale similar to the Carson City Dollar hoard in the ’70’s.

    2. I’m sure people would scoop them up, I don’t see the thought process for keeping them locked up.

    ….If indeed that is true.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓