Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Q&A: I have a naturally dark (not tarnished) Jefferson nickel. What caused the discoloration? Is it valuable?

By Leave a Comment

The following is excerpted from Clifford Mishler’s Coins: Questions & Answers

Q: I have a naturally dark (not tarnished) Jefferson nickel. What caused the discoloration? Is it valuable?

A: Off-color Jefferson nickels are not uncommon, and are known in hues ranging from smoky blue through deep purple, to black. The discoloration is caused by an incorrect alloy mix containing significantly too much copper. Some collectors are attracted to them, as some prefer toned Proof coins, and will pay a small premium for them.

The discoloration of poor ally mix is more commonly encountered in the bronze cent, taking the form of coins with discernible yellow streaks on the surface or with a distinct yellowish cast. The coin is normally composed of 95 percent copper and 5 percent zinc. As the proportion of zinc to copper increases, the coins become progressively more yellow, until at a ratio of 30 to 70 percent the alloy becomes ordinary brass.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Bowers on Collecting: The San Francisco Mint in 1854 1943/1942-S Lincoln cent discovered Light Show: Deceptive online photos Whitman Publishing debuts updated, bigger 7th Edition of Q. David Bowers’s Guide Book of Morgan Silver Dollars

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓