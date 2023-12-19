Coin Update

Q&A: I have a five-cents Fractional Currency note that looks like it has a picture of one of the Smith Brothers on it. I don’t recognize him. Who is he?

Image by the National Numismatic Collection at the Smithsonian Institution. Hover to zoom.

The following Q&A is excerpted from Clifford Mishler’s Coins: Questions & Answers, 5th edition:

A: His name is Spencer M. Clark, and he is remembered by collectors as the man responsible for our coins and paper notes not bearing portraits of the living. The five-cents note of the type you possess—authorized by the Act of June 30, 1864, this Third Issue note was issued December 5, 1864—bears the portrait of Spencer Clark, a civil servant in the Treasury Department, who at the time held the post of superintendent of the “National Currency Bureau,” being the first person to hold that post. Most people at the time thought it to be the portrait of William Clark, the 1804–1806 Lewis and Clark Expedition explorer. Congress subsequently passed the Act of April 7, 1866, prohibiting the placing of the likeness of any living person upon any “bonds, securities, notes, Fractional or Postage Currency of the United States.” Clark’s portrait continued in production, however, until the passage of the Act of May 17, 1866, was enacted authorizing the nickel five-cent piece and stipulated that no future Fractional Currency notes be produced in denominations under 10 cents.

