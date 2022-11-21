Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Q&A: How did the 1844 dime gain the tag “Orphan Annie?”

By Leave a Comment

1844 Liberty Seated dime PCGS MS-65. Images by the Professional Coin Grading Service. Hover to zoom.

The following is excerpted from Clifford Mishler’s Coins: Questions & Answers

Q: How did the 1844 dime gain the tag “Orphan Annie?”

A: Only 72,500 dimes were minted in 1844, but nobody noticed at the time, as coin collectors were then as rare as Greeley’s union printers, and there were no speculators wearing slide rules calibrated to predict instant and infinite profits. Attrition, abetted by collector neglect, took a great toll on the small mintage over the next 80 years or so. In 1930 (so the story goes), a collector in Kansas City discovered that the 1844 dime was even rarer than its mintage indicated and that this rarity wasn’t reflected by its market premium. He dubbed it “Orphan Annie” because “the coin had no buyers and was just an orphan in the coin world.” Today, it commands the highest premium by far, in the lower circulated grades, of any pre-Civil War era Liberty Seated dime struck at the Philadelphia Mint.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Three types of grade inflation in online auctions Bowers on Collecting: The San Francisco Mint in 1854 Bowers on Collecting: Coins of the presidential administrations — John Adams Comparison bidding

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓
Home