Q&A: How did the 1844 dime gain the tag “Orphan Annie?”

The following is excerpted from Clifford Mishler’s Coins: Questions & Answers

Q: How did the 1844 dime gain the tag “Orphan Annie?”

A: Only 72,500 dimes were minted in 1844, but nobody noticed at the time, as coin collectors were then as rare as Greeley’s union printers, and there were no speculators wearing slide rules calibrated to predict instant and infinite profits. Attrition, abetted by collector neglect, took a great toll on the small mintage over the next 80 years or so. In 1930 (so the story goes), a collector in Kansas City discovered that the 1844 dime was even rarer than its mintage indicated and that this rarity wasn’t reflected by its market premium. He dubbed it “Orphan Annie” because “the coin had no buyers and was just an orphan in the coin world.” Today, it commands the highest premium by far, in the lower circulated grades, of any pre-Civil War era Liberty Seated dime struck at the Philadelphia Mint.

❑

