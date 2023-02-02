Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Q&A: For what purpose was the Lesher Referendum dollar intended?

By Leave a Comment

1900 Lesher or Referendum dollar. Bumstead Type, Second Reverse. HK-789, Zerbe-3. Rarity-5. Silver. No. 653. AU-58 (PCGS). Image by Professional Coin Grading Service. Hover to zoom.

The following is excerpted from Clifford Mishler’s Coins: Questions & Answers

Q: I have an eight-sided silver piece on the obverse of which is a mining complex identified as “Pikes Peak Silver Mine,” and the legend, IN THE PEOPLE WE TRUST. A COMMODITY WILL GIVE IN EXCHANGE MERCHANDISE AT . . . The reverse carries the legend, JOS. LESHERS REFERENDUM SOUVENIR 1 OZ COIN SILVER PRICE $1.00, and a serial number. For what purpose was this item intended?

A: The piece is a token known as the “Lesher Referendum dollar” because they were to be referred to the people for acceptance or rejection. They were coined by Joseph Lesher in 1900 and 1901 at Victor, Colorado, in four basic varieties dated 1900 and one type dated 1901, each of which contained an ounce of .950 fine silver. It is believed the issue was intended to help open idle silver mines. They were distributed by interested merchants who redeemed them in merchandise at the indicated $1 value. One of the 1900 varieties carries the merchant name A.B. Bumstead die-stamped at the bottom on the obverse, while specimens of the 1901 type exist bearing the counterstamped identities of eight merchants, along with a variety without the name of any merchant counterstamped. All are impressed with serial numbers as well. Few specimens survived government seizure, with all specimens being considered rare and quite valuable.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Q&A: Who was the model for the Standing Liberty depicted on Hermon MacNeil’s beautiful quarter? Q&A: I have a coin which is dated 1863, has an Indian head on the obverse. Can you tell me what kind of a coin this is? Q&A: Where is the mintmark located on the 1916 Liberty Walking half-dollar? Q&A: Why is the 1895 Philadelphia Mint silver dollar available only in Proof, when the Mint report shows that 12,000 production pieces were struck?

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓