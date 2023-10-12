Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Q&A: During World War II, I was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal by the Army, but actual presentation of the medal never took place. . .

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

The following is excerpted from Clifford Mishler’s Coins: Questions & Answers

Q: During World War II, I was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal by the Army, but actual presentation of the medal never took place. Is it possible for me to obtain my medal at this late date?

A: You can apply for your medal at the Army Records Center, 9700 Page Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132. The Air Force Records Center and the Naval Records Center can also be contacted at the same address. The Marine Corps can be contacted at Arlington Annex, Washington, D.C. 20308, and the Coast Guard Commandant at Washington, D.C. 20591. Proof of service and your old military number must accompany your application. The delayed awards service applies only to service medals or decorations. Rifle, pistol, or combat infantry badges are not included.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Q&A: For what purpose was the Lesher Referendum dollar intended? Q&A: Are the medals that pour from the presses of private mints in seemingly endless streams good investment items? Bowers on Collecting: American medals to the fore — a retrospective Bowers on Collecting: A 1796 token “unsurpassed in beauty”

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓