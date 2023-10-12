Q&A: During World War II, I was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal by the Army, but actual presentation of the medal never took place. . .

The following is excerpted from Clifford Mishler’s Coins: Questions & Answers

Q: During World War II, I was awarded the Distinguished Service Medal by the Army, but actual presentation of the medal never took place. Is it possible for me to obtain my medal at this late date?

A: You can apply for your medal at the Army Records Center, 9700 Page Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63132. The Air Force Records Center and the Naval Records Center can also be contacted at the same address. The Marine Corps can be contacted at Arlington Annex, Washington, D.C. 20308, and the Coast Guard Commandant at Washington, D.C. 20591. Proof of service and your old military number must accompany your application. The delayed awards service applies only to service medals or decorations. Rifle, pistol, or combat infantry badges are not included.

