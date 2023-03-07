Q&A: Are oddities and varieties in current coinage of the United States considered to be good collector items?

The following is excerpted from Clifford Mishler’s Coins: Questions & Answers

Q: Are oddities and varieties in current coinage of the United States considered to be good collector items?

A: Any valid minting oddity or variety is considered to be a “good” collector item by those interested in the field. The true hobby collector, whatever his interest, however, does not confuse desirability with market value. If by “good” you mean market value or investment potential, it must be remembered that on a relative rarity basis, neither minor nor major errors are likely to ever command the premiums or growth potentials of similar non-error coins. While a very firm market has developed for major error coins—most die and planchet, and some striking errors—and a relatively firm market exists for minor error coins—doubling, filled dies, die scratches, and damaged planchets are some examples—as the great preponderance of U.S. collectors are not mint error buffs, their interests and dollars do not provide support for the mint error market. By and large, mint errors are still priced at moderate levels compared to non-error coins of like quality.

