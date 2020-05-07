Proof 1938 half dollar sells for record $81,562 at GreatCollections

May 6, 2020. Irvine, California — After spirited bidding from 11 different collectors and dealers, the finest 1938 Walking Liberty half dollar ended up selling for a new all-time record price of $81,562 at GreatCollections on Sunday, April 26th.

The coin, graded Proof-68+ by PCGS and approved by CAC, is the single finest 1938 Walking Liberty half dollar known from an original mintage of 8,152.

Ian Russell, owner/president of GreatCollections said:

During these unprecedented times, there is still significant interest in coins, clearly evident with this realization. I had the pleasure of speaking with the winning bidder last week, a serious collector who appreciates quality. I also spoke with one of the underbidders who is putting together the finest collection of coins minted in 1938, his birth year.

Brett Charville, president of PCGS added:

The exceptional price realized on this 1938 Proof Walker perfectly encapsulates the power of PCGS certification. Not only do PCGS coins of all kinds trade for consistently higher premiums in the market, but PCGS is unmatched when unlocking the full value of transcendently beautiful coins such as this.

Over 3,000 certified coins and banknotes were sold on Sunday alongside the 1938 Walking Liberty half dollar. Other notable realizations include:

1943-S Lincoln cent NGC MS-68 — Sold for $1,856

1954 Lincoln cent PCGS MS-67 RD — Sold for $18,061

1961-D Lincoln cent PCGS MS-67+ RD — Sold for $4,837

1915-S Buffalo nickel PCGS MS-66+ — Sold for $8,718

1917-S Buffalo nickel PCGS MS-66 CAC — Sold for $6,609

1919-D Mercury dime PCGS MS-66 FB — Sold for $126,562

1952-S Franklin half dollar PCGS MS-66 FL — Sold for $2,587

1879-S Morgan silver dollar VAM-56 Reverse of 1878 Top 100 PCGS VF-20 — Sold for $6,468

1879 four-dollar gold piece Flowing Hair Stella NGC Proof-65+ UC CAC — Sold for $222,187

1799 Capped Bust gold eagle PCGS MS-64+ — Sold for $135,124

2009 MMIX ultra high relief $20 gold PCGS MS-70 PL — Sold for $3,049

1959 gold Hawaii Statehood medal NGC MS-66 — Sold for $14,625

1959 gold Alaska Statehood medal NGC MS-66 — Sold for $14,873

Great Britain 1897 gold 55-mm Queen Victoria Diamond Jubilee medal NGC MS-61 — Sold for $9,168

India 1870-(C) gold 10-rupee restrike Mature Bust KM-479 NGC Proof-63 — Sold for $6,187

India 1862-(C) gold Mohur restrike KM-480 NGC Proof-63 — Sold for $7,033

Fr. 1215 1922 $100 gold certificate Speelman / White PMG Choice About Unc. 58 PPQ — Sold for $7,256

Upcoming auction highlights include a significant collection of Mormon Paper Money, the Tahlequah Collection of Indian Gold Quarter Eagles, an extremely scarce 1864 Indian cent L on Ribbon Proof, some of the finest known Franklin half dollars, parts 105, 106, and 107 of the famed Sunset Collection and more.

