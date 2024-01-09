Professional Coin Grading Service graded all 30 of the top 30 U.S. coins sold in 2023

(Santa Ana, California) — As 2024 dawns and all auction results from 2023 come into clearer focus, analytics show that all 30 of the top 30 most-expensive coins sold over the last calendar year were graded by Professional Coin Grading Service (PCGS). This follows a similar announcement last year, when all 20 of the 20 most expensive coins sold in 2022 were graded by PCGS.

“We are proud to have encapsulated all of the coins that took top auction bids over this past year,” said PCGS President Stephanie Sabin. “Even as economic uncertainties have changed the dynamics of the collectible-coin market over the past year, PCGS remains the clear choice for collectors and dealers. We are also quite impressed at the resiliency of the market, especially when looking at some of the amazing coins that crossed the block in 2023.”

Sabin added that the “top 30” coins in fact number 31, when accounting for two ties. “A 1794 Overton 101a Flowing Hair half dollar and 1796 16 Stars Overton 102 Draped Bust half dollar both tied as the 11th-most-expensive coins sold in 2023,” she clarified. “In the 30th position, we saw an 1831 Capped Bust quarter eagle graded PCGS PR-67CAM and 1825/Partial 4 Capped Bust half eagle graded PCGS PR-62 each notched $630,000.”

The top three coins sold in 2023 include the famous 1870-S $3, a gold coin that is considered unique. The PCGS SP-50 example sold in January 2023 for $5,520,000 to become the most valuable coin that traded hands last year. A PCGS PR-69 specimen of the beautiful 1907 Extremely High Relief Saint-Gaudens double eagle notched $4,320,000 in August 2023 to place as the second-priciest lot of the year, while an 1829 Small Size Capped Head Left half eagle graded PCGS PR-66+CAM garnered $3,840,000 at auction in August.

“The results prove yet again that PCGS provides the industry standard for coin grading and authentication by providing maximum value, security, and liquidity for collectible coins, the best coins always end up in our holders,” Sabin said. For more information about the top-selling coins of 2023, please visit PCGS Top Auction Prices of 2023.

