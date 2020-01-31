Products featuring National Park of American Samoa quarters on sale February 3

Washington — The United States Mint (Mint) will open sales for products featuring the America the Beautiful Quarters Program coin honoring National Park of American Samoa on February 3 at noon EST. This is the first release of 2020 and the 51st overall in the program. Available product options are as follows:

PRODUCT CODE PRODUCT OPTION MINT MARK PRICE 19ABA 100-Coin Bag P $36.75 19ABB 100-Coin Bag D $36.75 19ABC 100-Coin Bag S $36.75 19ARA Two-Roll Set P, D $34.50 19ARB 40-Coin Roll S $19.75 19ARC Three-Roll Set P, D, S $49.25

The Mint produces the coins in rolls and bags at the Philadelphia, Denver, and San Francisco facilities. The three-roll set contains coins from all three facilities. Unlike the “P” and “D” mint mark quarters, those with the “S” mint mark will not be released into circulation.

The coin’s reverse (tails) depicts a Samoan fruit bat mother hanging in a tree with her pup, evoking the remarkable care and energy that this species puts into its offspring. The design is intended to promote awareness of the species’ threatened status due to habitat loss and commercial hunting. The National Park of American Samoa is the only park in the United States that is home to the Samoan fruit bat. Inscriptions are NATIONAL PARK, AMERICAN SAMOA, 2020, and E PLURIBUS UNUM.

The obverse (heads) of the America the Beautiful Quarters Program coins features the restored 1932 portrait of George Washington by sculptor John Flanagan. Required obverse inscriptions are UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, LIBERTY, IN GOD WE TRUST, and QUARTER DOLLAR.

The Mint accepts orders online and at 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468). Hearing- and speech-impaired customers with TTY equipment may order by calling 1-888-321-MINT (6468). Information on shipping options is available at the Mint’s website.

Like many United States Mint products, the rolls and bags of National Park of the American Samoa quarters will be available at the Mint’s sales centers in Washington, D.C.; Philadelphia; and Denver. Availability may be limited and subject to change.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of February 3, 2020, at noon EST.

