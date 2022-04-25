Presidential Silver Medal honoring Zachary Taylor available on May 2

Washington — The Zachary Taylor Presidential Silver Medal will be available for purchase directly from the United States Mint (Mint) starting on May 2 at noon EDT. Taylor was the nation’s 12th U.S. President, serving from March 4, 1849, until July 9, 1850.

The Department of the Treasury has a long-standing tradition of honoring each President of the United States with an official bronze medal struck by the Mint. The Mint is now replicating this series of medals in 99.9 percent fine silver, each measuring 1.598 inches in diameter.

The obverse (heads) of the Zachary Taylor Presidential Silver Medal is by sculptor Henry Kirke Brown, and the reverse (tails) is by sculptor John Reich, United States Mint Assistant Engraver in the early 19th century.

The obverse features Taylor’s portrait with the inscriptions “ZACHARY TAYLOR,” “PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES,” and “1849” along the border of the medal.

The reverse features the inscription “PEACE AND FRIENDSHIP,” symbolized by two hands clasped in token of amity. On the cuff of the left wrist are three stripes and buttons; the other wrist is bare. Above the hands, the pipe of peace and the tomahawk are crossed over each other.

Each medal is encapsulated and comes with a certificate of authenticity.

The Zachary Taylor Presidential Silver Medal is priced at $65. To set up a REMIND ME alert for this product, click here (product code S812).

To view additional medals in this series, click here.

Presidential Silver Medals are also available for purchase via the Mint’s Product Enrollment Program. Enrollments work like a magazine subscription. After enrolled, you will receive the next product released in the series and continue to receive products until you end your enrollment. Visit here to learn more.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of May 2, 2022, at noon EDT.

To reduce the risk of employee exposure to COVID-19 in the workplace, the Mint’s sales centers are closed until further notice. Please use our website for all order placements or call 1-800-USA-MINT (872-6468).

Press release courtesy of the United States Mint

