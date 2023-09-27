Presidential silver medal honoring Ulysses S. Grant available October 2

Washington — The Ulysses S. Grant Presidential silver medal will be available for purchase directly from the United States Mint (Mint) on October 2 at noon EDT. Grant was the nation’s 18th President, serving from March 4, 1869, to March 4, 1877.

The Department of the Treasury has a long-standing tradition of honoring each President of the United States with an official bronze medal struck by the Mint. The Mint is now replicating this series of medals in 99.9 percent fine silver, each measuring 1.598 inches in diameter.

The obverse and reverse designs are by William and Charles Barber.

The obverse (heads) depicts a bust of Ulysses S. Grant with the inscription “ULYSSES S. GRANT.”

The reverse (tails) features a laurel wreath and the inscriptions “PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES,” “INAUGURATED FIRST TERM MARCH 4, 1869,” and “SECOND TERM MARCH 4, 1873.”

Each medal is encapsulated and comes with a certificate of authenticity.

The Ulysses S. Grant Presidential silver medal is priced at $75. Orders will be accepted at https://catalog.usmint.gov/ulysses-s.-grant-presidential-silver-medal-S818.html/ (product code S818).

To view additional medals in this series, visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/medals/presidential/silver-presidential-medals/.

Presidential silver medals are also available for purchase via the Mint’s Product Subscription Program, which works like a magazine subscription. After you subscribe, you will receive the next product released in the series and continue to receive products until you end your enrollment. Visit https://catalog.usmint.gov/presidential-silver-medal-subscription-RJ.html/ to learn more.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of October 2, 2023, at noon EDT.

The Presidential silver medals are also available from the Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (on 5th Street between Arch Street and Race Street); at the Denver Mint, 320 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 (on Cherokee Street, between West Colfax Avenue and West 14th Avenue); and from the United States Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C.; 801 9th St., NW; Washington, DC 20220.

Press release courtesy of the United States Mint

