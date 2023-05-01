Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Presidential Silver Medal honoring Abraham Lincoln available

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

Washington — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Silver Medal will be available for purchase directly from the United States Mint (Mint) on May 1 at noon EDT. Lincoln was the nation’s 16th President, serving from March 4, 1861, to April 15, 1865.

The Department of the Treasury has a long-standing tradition of honoring each President of the United States with an official bronze medal struck by the Mint. The Mint is now replicating this series of medals in 99.9 percent fine silver, each measuring 1.598 inches in diameter.

The obverse and reverse designs are by Mint artist George T. Morgan, who later served as Chief Engraver of the United States and is most famous for designing the Morgan dollar.

The obverse (heads) of the medal features a portrait of Lincoln with the inscription “ABRAHAM LINCOLN” centered along the border.

The reverse (tails) features a wreath of oak and laurel within a pearled ring with the inscription “INAUGURATED PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES MARCH 4, 1861. SECOND TERM MARCH 4, 1865. ASSASSINATED APRIL 14, 1865.” Within the wreath is a spray of pine and cedar, circled by a serpent with its tail in its mouth—the Egyptian symbol of eternity and immortality.

Each medal is encapsulated and comes with a certificate of authenticity.

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Silver Medal is priced at $75. Orders will be accepted here (product code S816).

To view additional medals in this series, click here.

Presidential Silver Medals are also available for purchase via the Mint’s Product Subscription Program, which works like a magazine subscription. After you subscribe, you will receive the next product released in the series and continue to receive products until you end your enrollment. Visit here to learn more.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of May 1, 2023, at noon EDT.

The Presidential Silver Medals are also available from the Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (on 5th Street between Arch Street and Race Street); at the Denver Mint, 320 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 (on Cherokee Street, between West Colfax Avenue and West 14th Avenue); and from the United States Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C.; 801 9th St., NW; Washington, DC 20220.

Press release courtesy of the United States Mint

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee to meet April 18 United States Mint releases U.S. Navy 2.5-ounce silver medal U.S. Mint sales report: Week Ending March 19, 2023 United States Mint to release 2023 American Buffalo gold Proof coin on April 13

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓