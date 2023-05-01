Presidential Silver Medal honoring Abraham Lincoln available

Washington — The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Silver Medal will be available for purchase directly from the United States Mint (Mint) on May 1 at noon EDT. Lincoln was the nation’s 16th President, serving from March 4, 1861, to April 15, 1865.

The Department of the Treasury has a long-standing tradition of honoring each President of the United States with an official bronze medal struck by the Mint. The Mint is now replicating this series of medals in 99.9 percent fine silver, each measuring 1.598 inches in diameter.

The obverse and reverse designs are by Mint artist George T. Morgan, who later served as Chief Engraver of the United States and is most famous for designing the Morgan dollar.

The obverse (heads) of the medal features a portrait of Lincoln with the inscription “ABRAHAM LINCOLN” centered along the border.

The reverse (tails) features a wreath of oak and laurel within a pearled ring with the inscription “INAUGURATED PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES MARCH 4, 1861. SECOND TERM MARCH 4, 1865. ASSASSINATED APRIL 14, 1865.” Within the wreath is a spray of pine and cedar, circled by a serpent with its tail in its mouth—the Egyptian symbol of eternity and immortality.

Each medal is encapsulated and comes with a certificate of authenticity.

The Abraham Lincoln Presidential Silver Medal is priced at $75. Orders will be accepted here (product code S816).

To view additional medals in this series, click here.

Presidential Silver Medals are also available for purchase via the Mint’s Product Subscription Program, which works like a magazine subscription. After you subscribe, you will receive the next product released in the series and continue to receive products until you end your enrollment. Visit here to learn more.

About the United States Mint

Congress created the United States Mint in 1792, and the Mint became part of the Department of the Treasury in 1873. As the Nation’s sole manufacturer of legal tender coinage, the Mint is responsible for producing circulating coinage for the Nation to conduct its trade and commerce. The Mint also produces numismatic products, including Proof, Uncirculated, and commemorative coins; Congressional Gold Medals; silver and bronze medals; and silver and gold bullion coins. Its numismatic programs are self-sustaining and operate at no cost to taxpayers.

Note: To ensure that all members of the public have fair and equal access to United States Mint products, the United States Mint will not accept and will not honor orders placed prior to the official on-sale date of May 1, 2023, at noon EDT.

The Presidential Silver Medals are also available from the Mint’s sales centers at the Philadelphia Mint, 151 N. Independence Mall East, Philadelphia, PA 19106 (on 5th Street between Arch Street and Race Street); at the Denver Mint, 320 West Colfax Avenue, Denver, CO 80204 (on Cherokee Street, between West Colfax Avenue and West 14th Avenue); and from the United States Mint Headquarters Coin Store in Washington, D.C.; 801 9th St., NW; Washington, DC 20220.

Press release courtesy of the United States Mint

