Portugal: New silver Proof and colour coins mark 125th anniversary of the Vasco da Gama Aquarium

The Imprensa Nacional Casa da Moeda (INCM) has released new silver Proof coins marking the 125th anniversary of the founding of the Vasco da Gama Aquarium located at the gates of Lisbon, which functions both as an aquarium and a museum. It is one of the oldest museum aquariums in the world, visited by successive generations of spectators since its inauguration on the 20th May 1898. Presided over by King Carlos I of Portugal (1863–1908), the idea and establishment of an aquatic museum was at his behest, having been an accomplished oceanographer who often carried out experiments on the royal yacht Amelia. It was the king’s belief that the study of the ocean could unlock an immense treasure trove of knowledge, especially for a country whose history was so closely connected to the sea. When planning his many oceanographic excursions, King Carlos was especially concerned with studying subjects that could contribute to the economic development of Portugal. As such, the Aquatic Museum also houses the many artefacts and objects acquired by King Carlos, which are known as the Royal collection, and displayed in the reserved Salão Nobre, still intact to the present day.

Construction of the purpose-built compound to house the aquarium in Oeiras, Lisbon, commenced in December 1897. Although the complete works ended in July 1898, the aquarium was dedicated on the 20th May. The project was led by two French master builders, Charles Vieillard and Fernand Touset, who were living in Lisbon at the time. The idea of the first public aquarium in Portugal was actually part of a major international exhibition to celebrate the 4th centenary anniversary of the Sea Route to India travelled by Vasco da Gama in 1498. The aquarium and museum are named in his honour. Since 1901, the aquarium has been managed by the Portuguese navy, which provides a budget for the maintenance of the grounds and equipment; the remaining operating expenses are generated from revenue generated by the sale of merchandise and entry tickets. Today, the aquarium has been modified to comprise five main rooms, with 90 aquariums and tanks. The vast oceanographic collection of King Carlos remains on display, along with more than 300 live marine species and thousands more in the museum. The Vasco Da Gama Aquarium welcomes an average of 70 thousand visitors per year, many of whom make a point of stopping by to view the Window to the Ocean, where it is possible to interact with the ocean virtually, and “dive” below the depths of the sea. This wall-sized window consists of a large high-definition interactive screen, where visitors can find different marine species of the Portuguese coast, discover their habitat, and their various characteristics.

Designed by the artist Baiba Šime, the coin’s obverse depicts a stylised image of a giant squid centred, belonging to the genus Architeuthis; it is one of the most emblematic marine animals at the Vasco da Gama Aquarium. Above the primary design is the text LITERACIA DOS MARES (“Understanding the Seas”) with the sterling silver Proof strikes accented with subtle purple colour enhancing the squid’s tentacles.

The reverse side highlights another fascinating underwater creature, a stylised image of the exoskeleton of a sea urchin, a species that forms part of the eco-system along the Portuguese coast. The text around the primary design reads 7,50 EURO REPUBLICA PORTUGUESA 2023. Aqua-blue colour highlights the design on the underside of the sea urchin.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 7,50 euro Cupro-nickel 18.5 g 33 mm Brilliant Unc. 30,000 7,50 euro .925 Silver 13.5 g 33 mm Proof 2,500

The silver Proof-quality coins are each encapsulated and presented in a custom case made of a natural Portuguese cork base and a Perspex cover accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information about these coins and other coins available from the INCM, please visit their website.

