Portugal: New gold and silver Proof coins launch new “Portuguese Musicians” series featuring José Afonso

The Imprensa Nacional Casa da Moeda (INCM) has released new commemorative gold, silver, and base metal coins, which launch a new collector series entitled “Músicos Portugueses” that will feature some of the country’s most well-known and beloved performers. The first coin to launch the series focuses on Jose Afonso (1929–1987), generally regarded as one of Portugal’s most influential folk musicians of the 20th century. 

Designed by Francisco Providência, an eminent professor at the Department of Communication and Art of the Aveiro University, the obverse side includes a stylised profile caricature of Jose Afonso, complete with his trademark thick-rimmed spectacles and curly hair. The name of the Portuguese Mint, along with that of the designer CASA DA MOEDA – F. PROVIDĘNCIA is seen just to the neckline and along the lower edge.

The reverse side features a stylised linear composition depicting a guitar and the player’s hand. Along the lower edge is the text, which includes in lowercase lettering the year of issue 2023 josé afonso, with the national crest separating the additional text portugal €5

Denom.

Metal 

 Weight  Diameter  Quality 

Mintage Limit 
5 euro

Cupro-nickel

 14 g 30 mm Uncirculated

30,000
5 euro

.925 Silver

 14 g 30 mm Proof

3,000
5 euro

.999 Gold

  15.55 g 33 mm Proof

2,000

Both the gold and silver Proof-quality coins are encapsulated and presented in a custom case made of a natural cork base and a Perspex cover accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information about these coins and others available from the INCM, please visit their website for the silver coins here or the gold coins here.

