Poland: Silver and amber Proof coins mark 550th anniversary of the birth of Nicolaus Copernicus 

The National Bank of Poland has released new silver Proof collector coins, which includes an amber insert to mark the 550th anniversary of the birth of Nicolaus Copernicus (1473–1543), an outstanding astronomer, creator of the heliocentric theory, physician, and economist. As an administrator of the town of Olsztyn, Copernicus was in charge of Polish defences during the Siege of Allenstein and the Polish-Teutonic War of 1519–21.

The coins are produced by the Mint of Poland at their facilities in Warsaw, on behalf of the National Bank, and are designed by Urszula Walerzak. The obverse side features a fragment of the landmark bronze monument to Nicolaus Copernicus created by the sculptor Bertel Thorvaldsen in 1830 and located in front of the Staszic Palace, seat of the Polish Academy of Sciences. Copernicus is seated and shown holding a compass and an armillary sphere. In the background and to the right is a stylised representation of the sun; in its middle is a round amber insert. Above the primary design is the text MIKOŁAJ KOPERNIK. The reverse side highlights a recreation of the solar system from Nicolaus Copernicus’s work De revolutionibus orbium coelestium. The same clear amber insert representing the centre of the sun on the obverse represents the last planet shown in the solar system on the reverse. Also included as part of the design is that of the crowned eagle, established as the state emblem of the Republic of Poland, which is seen to the left half along with the coins’ denomination of 50 ZŁ. The text RZECZPOSPOLITA POLSKA and year of release, 2023, are placed above the primary design along the upper edge.

Denom.

Metal 

 Weight  Diameter  Quality 

Mintage Limit 
50 zlotych

.999 Silver

 62.2 g 45 mm Proof

7,000

Each silver and amber Proof-quality coin is encapsulated and presented in a heavy-gauge lined card case, accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information about these and other coins issued from the National Bank of Poland, please visit their website.

