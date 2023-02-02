Poland: New gold and silver Proof coins mark 160th anniversary of historic January Uprising

The National Bank of Poland has released new gold and silver commemorative coins which mark the 160th anniversary of what is known as the January Uprising, a date which is remembered as one of the most important in nineteenth-century Poland. Events unfolded when the announcement of compulsory conscription to the Imperial Russian army was made, a response from the Russian occupiers that was supposed to break up the so-called Polish conspiracy movement. On the night of the 22nd to the 23rd January 1863, an armed uprising against the occupiers began, and the Manifesto calling to arms was proclaimed by the Provisional National Government of the one-time Polish Commonwealth.

The gold and silver Proof coins are produced by the Mint of Poland at their facilities in Warsaw, on behalf of the National Bank, and are designed by Paweł Pietras.

20 zlotych — silver: The obverse of the silver coin features a fragment of a drawing by Walery Eljasz-Radzikowski entitled Insurgent Patrol in 1863, depicting a group of Polish insurgents. To the left is a recreated seal of the Polish National Government with a crowned tripartite coat of arms featuring the white eagle, the chase, and Michael the Archangel and is applied with digital colour print. Encircling the coat of arms is the inscription RZĄD NARODOWY RÓWNOŚĆ WOLNOŚĆ NIEPODLEGŁOŚĆ (“Polish National Government Equality Freedom Independence”). The reverse of the silver coin features a stylised banner and weapons of a scythe, sabre, and rifle from the era of the January Uprising. To the right is Poland’s crowned eagle insignia, and just under is the denomination 20 ZŁ. Placed around the primary design and along the edge is the text RZECZPOSPOLITA POLSKA 2023.

200 zlotych — gold: The central part of the obverse side features a display which features banners and the January Uprising tripartite coat of arms composed of the crowned white eagle symbolising Poland, the chase symbolising Lithuania, and Michael the Archangel referencing the former Kingdom of Ruthenia. The image recreates a fragment of a banner from the times of the January Uprising. The banner recreated is part of the collection of the Polish Army Museum in Warsaw. Above the crest is the text 160. ROCZNICA (“160th anniversary”) and placed below the crest, POWSTANIA STYCZNIOWEGO (“January Uprising”). The reverse side features Poland’s national symbol, the crowned eagle, which is centred. Above is the text RZECZPOSPOLITA POLSKA 2023, and below is the denomination 200 ZŁ.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Mintage Limit 20 zlotych .925 Silver 28.2 g 38.6 mm Proof with applied colour 10,000 200 zlotych .900 Gold 15.5 g 27 mm Proof 1,200

Both the gold and silver Proof-quality coins are encapsulated and presented in a heavy-gauge-lined card case, accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information about these coins and others issued from the National Bank of Poland, please click here for the silver coin or here for the gold coin.

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!